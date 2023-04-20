New leadership coming to Bryan/College Station Salvation Army

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After three years, Bryan/College Station Salvation Army captains Timothy and Andrea Israel will be taking on new opportunities out of state. The two will be moving to Florida to be on the Salvation Army’s divisional staff. Their new roles will intel supporting Salvation Army unit leaders across the entire state.

“Very excited about this opportunity, but at the same time, it’s very bittersweet as we’ve come to love Bryan/College Station and Aggieland,” Captain Timothy Israel said.

The couple’s last day is June 18, and the new captions, Luis and Marianne Villanueva, will step into office June 25. The two have three children.

“They’re very excited for this opportunity to come and lead this community,” Timothy Israel said. “This is a great community to come in just with the great local feel and the local pride that this community has.”

Although bittersweet, the Israel’s are proud of the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army’s growth since they’ve been in office. The organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the growth of services like the Angel Tree initiative are some of their proudest accomplishments.

“We had a unique opportunity where we actually united eight counties as one service area here and so now we serve the whole Heart of Texas region for the Salvation Army and so that’s also been a big accomplishment that’s taken place during our time,” Timothy Israel said.

Both Timothy and Andrea Israel are confident the new captains will build upon the growth they’ve worked to see.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.