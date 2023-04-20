No. 24 Texas A&M Continues SEC Play at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 24 Texas A&M softball team continues SEC play at Ole Miss beginning Friday at 5 p.m. at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.

Game two of the three-game series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network with Alex Loeb (play-by-play) and Olympian Cat Osterman (analyst) on the call, followed by Sunday’s 1 p.m. start. Friday and Sunday are set to stream on the SEC Network+ with Graham Doty (play-by-play) and Missy Dickerson (analyst) on air. Fans can also listen to Matt Simon on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

ON-BASE MACHINE

Trinity Cannon has reached base safely in 38-of-42 games this season, including the past seven straight. The Forney, Texas native is batting .300 at the plate in her last five games going 3-for-10 and boasts an impressive .529 on-base percentage, including five walks. Cannon has a .900 slugging percentage with nine total bases, including two home runs during that span.

LEADERS ON THE ROAD

Juniors Rylen Wiggins (.391), Trinity Cannon (.381) and Julia Cottrill (.345) are leading the team in batting average in conference road games. Cannon leads the trio with 17 total bases, including three home runs and a .810 slugging percentage.

SEC ROAD HISTORY

Since joining the SEC, the Aggies are 35-80 in league road games and are 10-27 in those series. Texas A&M is 4-5 in SEC road games and have won road series at No. 7 Arkansas and No. 11 Kentucky in 2023. Prior to this season, Texas A&M last won multiple conference road series in 2017 when they swept No. 22 Ole Miss on March 17-19, took two at South Carolina on April 1-2 and went 2-1 in Arkansas on April 14-16.

LOKO FOR KOKO

Shortstop Koko Wooley registered her first career four-hit game with three singles and one double, while adding a steal in the midweek run-rule of Texas State on Wednesday. Wooley earned SEC Player of the Week honors after averaging .455 at the dish going 5-for-11, while driving in three runs, scoring three runs and stealing two bases in the series sweep of Mississippi State April 8-10.

INSIDE THE SERIES

The Maroon & White hold the all-time advantage 16-4 and are 5-1 in away games. The two teams last met at Davis Diamond on April 18, 2021, with Texas A&M earning the 4-3 victory.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.