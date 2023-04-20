No. 24 Texas A&M Run-Rules Texas State, 8-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 24 Texas A&M softball team run-ruled Texas State, 8-0, in walk-off fashion Wednesday night at Davis Diamond.

Wear pink & saw em off 😮‍💨😮‍💨



Aggies run rule Texas State 8-0. pic.twitter.com/39Qqz3Yf8N — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) April 20, 2023

A 238-foot grand slam courtesy of Julia Cottrill put Texas A&M (27-18) in control of Texas State (26-19-1), 6-0 in the fourth inning, before the Aggies walked it off in the sixth compliments of Rylen Wiggins single to left center to score Amari Harper.

Despite battling a broken middle finger, Koko Wooley highlighted the night with her first career four-hit game finishing with three singles and one double. The sophomore also registered a stolen base and shined defensively with a pair of web gems.

Cottrill and Morgan Smith each ended the night with multi-hit games as Cottrill was 2-for-4 at the dish with four RBI and Smith was 3-for-3 with a run. Despite going 0-for-2, Trinity Cannon registered two RBI on the night with a bases-loaded walk in the fourth and a sac-fly in the sixth.

Starter Shaylee Ackerman held the Bobcats hitless through the first three frames before finishing the night after 4.0 innings and striking out one, while allowing only one hit and one walk for her sixth win of the season.

Texas State made a valiant effort in the following innings before the Maroon & White forced an inning-ending double to play to strand two runners in the fifth and back-to-back popups to strand two more in the sixth.

Texas A&M travels to Ole Miss for their final SEC regular season road series beginning Friday at 5 p.m. at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.