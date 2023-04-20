Power of the Purse to benefit Brazos Valley Rehab Center

Fundraising event held on April 28 at The Icehouse on Main and costs $65 to attend
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a night of fashion and philanthropy benefiting the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center.

The Power of the Purse harnesses the literal power of our collective purses to do good while shopping for a designer purse or fashion experience.

Attendees will be treated to live music, both a silent and live auction and a cash bar and will hear from keynote speakers alongside with the announcement of the honored Kid of the Year. Each year, the honoree, who embodies the clinic’s mission of determination and progress, is nominated and voted on by the staff before being announced at the event.

Power of the Purse is Friday, April 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Icehouse on Main in Downtown Bryan.

News Three’s Karla Castillo will be emceeing the event.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased here. You can also purchase raffle tickets online and win without being present at the event.

Founded in 1957, the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center (BVRC) continues to be the only community-based nonprofit therapy provider in the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was released from the Robertson County jail just...
Woman accused of killing husband released on bond
Thursday and Friday both bring the chance for thunderstorms, but most widespread activity is...
Strong storms expected to end the week, especially Thursday
Guidance is provided to the families of future Marines on how to prepare for boot camp. Photo...
Future Marines and their families receive guidance on preparing for boot camp
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during...
Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation

Latest News

Photo shared by Huntsville Police
Huntsville police show off gun seizures but share no details
Multiple rounds of rain and storms are expected Thursday into Thursday night, bringing possible...
Thursday brings multiple rounds of strong storms
Knife River Corporation prepares for daytime construction.
Daytime construction starts for Harvey Road
Construction workers prepare an Aggie medical unit for shipment.
Aggies paying it forward: Volunteer-built clinics ship out to Ukraine, Nigeria and Dallas