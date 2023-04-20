Power of the Purse to benefit Brazos Valley Rehab Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a night of fashion and philanthropy benefiting the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center.

The Power of the Purse harnesses the literal power of our collective purses to do good while shopping for a designer purse or fashion experience.

Attendees will be treated to live music, both a silent and live auction and a cash bar and will hear from keynote speakers alongside with the announcement of the honored Kid of the Year. Each year, the honoree, who embodies the clinic’s mission of determination and progress, is nominated and voted on by the staff before being announced at the event.

Power of the Purse is Friday, April 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Icehouse on Main in Downtown Bryan.

News Three’s Karla Castillo will be emceeing the event.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased here. You can also purchase raffle tickets online and win without being present at the event.

Founded in 1957, the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center (BVRC) continues to be the only community-based nonprofit therapy provider in the Brazos Valley.

