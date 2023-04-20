Shattering the stigma of victim blaming with a fashion show

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “What were you wearing?”

In fashion, this question celebrates creativity, identity, and status. For survivors of sexual assault, this question blames them for the violence that happened to them.

The Sexual Assault Resource Center is standing with survivors as they host Shatter: A Survivor Fashion Show on Saturday, April 29 at The Shirley & Joe Swinbank ‘74 Agrilife Center.

Shatter: A Survivor Fashion Show will feature survivors and advocates walking the runway in clothes representing what was worn by survivors at the time of their sexual assault.

“We want everyone in the community to understand that clothing is not consent. What you’re wearing is not a representation of deserving sexual assault, or victim blaming, any of the things we’re still seeing in 2023,“ SARC Executive Director Lindsey LeBlanc said.

Tickets are available online here until April 22 or sold out.

The Sexual Assault Resource Center stands with survivors to break the stigma-- your clothes are not your consent.

