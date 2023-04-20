Texas A&M legend Barbara Olivieri makes National Women’s Soccer League debut

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M legend Barbara Olivieri made her National Women’s Soccer League debut Wednesday night in the Houston Dash’s NWSL Challenge Cup match.

Olivieri earned the starting assignment and played the first 58 minutes before being subbed off in a 2-0 loss to KC Current at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Katy, Texas-native made her professional debut with Club de Fútbol Monterrey, one of the top squads in Liga MX Femenil, the premier league in Mexico, in February 2022. During her time with Rayadas, Olivieri played in 28 matches, logging four goals.

She made her first career international appearance with the Venezuela National Team in December 2021, registering the game-winning goal and adding an assist in a 2-1 victory against India.

The 2020 SEC Freshman of the Year earned United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region in each of her two seasons in Aggieland, including First Team as a freshman and Third Team as a sophomore in 2021.

She was tabbed All-SEC in both her campaigns, including first-team distinction in 2020 and second-team recognition in 2021.

Olivieri garnered all-region and all-conference in 2021 despite missing seven contests. In 11 matches, she registered 13 points on five goals and three assists.

Olivieri picked up SEC Offensive Player of the Week recognition after the Aggies’ 3-1 victory over No. 9 Clemson.

She scored four of her goals and notched two assists in the six SEC matches she played. For her career, Olivieri collected 27 Aggie caps, logging 34 point with 13 goals and eight assists.

Olivieri is one of five playing in the NWSL. She is joined by Shea Groom (Houston Dash), Merritt Mathias (Angel City FC), Addie McCain (Chicago Red Stars) and Ally Watt (Orlando Pride). Watt scored her first goal of the season in the Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw against NC Courage. Jimena Lopez, who signed with OL Reign in 2021, is on loan to Icelandic club UMF Selfoss.

