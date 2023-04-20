Three brothers turn their office into a collectors paradise

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three brothers in Bryan-College Station are getting some attention after they turned their office into a place to relax and have some fun.

For about 10 years brothers Chris, Keith and Ryan Symons have collected the treasures that fill their office at Aggieland Garage Door. Their space is filled with everything from bright signs illuminating the walls and ceiling to arcade machines with that classic arcade sound. Another portion of their collection involves action figures and toys from franchises such as Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, DC, Marvel and Star Wars.

These brothers said their unique collection came out of a simple search for a pool table to fill an unused second-floor storage space.

“A month or two after searching for one, we found one, did a trade with a customer for a new door and opener, got the new pool table up here and the rest is history,” Chris Symons said.

The various treasures in their office were discovered in the garages of customers and obtained through trade and bartering while other items were found and bought, the brothers said.

“Some of this equipment has come from about three to four hours away, but we haven’t had to go too far past that other than maybe some stuff that has been shipped,” Keith Symons said. “All the large items we found on auction sites and stuff like that, that was throughout the state of Texas.”

There are even some signs that locals in Bryan-College Station might know and love.

“We got Spoons Yogurt, REVS, there’s just a lot of stuff that’s in this community,” Keith Symons said. “I feel that’s part of what we went for. We are part of this community, we’ve been here for about 30 plus years, and our business has been running for about 20 years. We’re excited to be part of the community and have parts of the community here.”

While there are many different items in their collection each brother has a favorite. For Keith, it’s the recently added neon Popeyes sign that is hung alongside a McDonald’s and Whataburger sign. As for Ryan, it’s their Schlitz beer decoration.

“Mine might be officer big mac up there,” Chris Symons said. “It was one we bought, but we got a good price on it. They’re rare and it’s a nice cool piece of our childhood.”

The brothers’ office was recently featured on a YouTube channel called Man Cave Masters.

“We actually had that page reach out to us and say we saw a couple of pictures of you’re shop and we’d love to do a feature on it,” Chris Symons said. “That was cool. It’s nice to be recognized because we have put work into it.”

Created for the enjoyment of family and friends these brothers said the best part is doing it together.

“Everything that comes up here is more or less decided by all of us on what we want to trade for or if we all want to pitch in and buy a piece, and getting to doing all this with them, experience it with them,” Chris Symons said.

Another part that the brother said they enjoy is watching everyone have fun viewing and playing with their collection.

“No matter where you look around here there is going to be something that reminds you of your childhood or something of that nature and it’s going to bright you back a little bit,” Keith Symons said.

Their office may be full for now, but these brothers said they plan to continue their collection by expanding the second-floor storage space for even more signs and games.

“I’ve loved every moment of it and I know my kids have enjoyed doing all these things out here because they help out tremendously out here just cleaning and getting everything ready for the parties, so it’s just been a wonderful experience,” Ryan Symons said.

