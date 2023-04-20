Thursday brings multiple rounds of strong storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Confidence is growing that two rounds of thunderstorms will impact the Brazos Valley Thursday and Thursday night, both bringing a potential for severe weather. Ahead of a potent April cold front, thunderstorms are expected to tap into a moist, energetic atmosphere, which could lead to stronger storms, especially in terms of hail and wind.

Supercells capable of large to very large hail will be possible from north TX southward along the I-35 corridor into central TX. Additional storm development is likely during the evening with upscale growth in one or more bands of storms likely during the evening into the overnight.

Thursday: An active day of weather will start very similarly to many mornings this last week, but take a turn as the afternoon goes on.

MORNING - Thursday will start like the last few mornings have, cloudy, muggy, and mild. Temperatures will start off already at or near 70°. While a spotty shower will be possible, most of us will stay dry through about midday.

AFTERNOON (AFTER 3 PM) - Daytime heating may provide enough of a trigger to develop storms ahead of the expected main line. This is where the larger hail threat is highest, along with strong wind, and perhaps a tornado concern. Hail size could form as large as an egg (2″ in diameter) with any isolated thunderstorm that manages to really take hold. Expect heavy rain to slow down the drive home form picking up students at school and after work.

EVENING/OVERNIGHT (AFTER 10 PM) - The clusters of thunderstorms that form north of the Brazos Valley, take their time to work through the area, making this more of an overnight storm concern. This first group of storms works through the northernmost counties of the Brazos Valley from 10 pm- 12 am Friday morning. This line of storms may attempt to push wind gusts in excess of 60mph at times, contain hail to the size of quarters, and flash frequent lightning/rattle loud thunder. An overnight spin-up tornado concern could occur with a few segments of this line of storms.

The atmosphere Thursday seems to be capable of producing hail up to the size of a baseball with the most significant storm that forms. Here locally, hail stones look to stay between the size of a quarter to a ping-pong ball along with gusty winds in excess of 60mph. While flooding is not an immediate concern if this all goes how the latest data is suggesting 2″-4″ of rain can be expected widespread. Isolated totals upwards of 5″ cannot be ruled out for some areas, so you could run into some ponding on the roads as you get out and about Friday morning.

Large hail, gusty winds, and a non-zero tornado concern will need to be monitored Thursday evening and overnight. (KBTX)

Friday : The cold front lagging behind the storms on Thursday will swing through the Brazos Valley around midday Friday. Initially, this looked to bring another chance to spark up rain and a few stronger storms. However, if we get that large cluster of storms Thursday night and in the pre-dawn hours of Friday the atmosphere will be very stable, and rain, much less storms, will be very difficult. We’ll keep a 30% chance for spotty rain to pop up along the front from about noon until 3 pm. Overall, we’re expecting this to be a lesser concern for severe weather, assuming the preceding day’s storms keep things mainly stable. That said, you will want to be weather aware leading into the weekend, and once the front passes, we are clear through early Sunday at least.

Saturday looks cooler and dry, but we may see a quick return of showers and an isolated storm by late Sunday. We highly suggest checking back regularly as we fine tune timing and impacts, especially concerning Friday.

