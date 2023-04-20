Tickets on sale Friday for Zach Bryan live ‘At the Station’

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The first ever ‘At the Station’ music festival is coming to the Snook Rodeo Grounds in October.

It will be headlined by county musician Zach Bryan, with Flatland Cavalry, Treaty Oak Revival and Jacob Stelly also on the lineup.

Pre-sale registration to see Zach Bryan goes on until 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m.

The festival will be on Oct. 21st.

Purchase tickets or lean more on their website atthestationfest.com.

