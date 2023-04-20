Treat of the Day: Bryan High Viking Pit Crew headed to regionals

The team will compete in the first-ever Texas High School BBQ Association Regional Competition
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High School Viking Pit Crew is headed to a regional competition in Waco.

The team will compete in the first-ever Texas High School BBQ Association Regional Competition on Friday, April 21 at Connally High School.

They will be traveling to Waco with a custom smoker that was built by Bryan High School welding students. Supporters are encouraged to come cheer the team on at the event.

If the Viking Pit Crew has a qualifying finish, they will advance to the State Championship being held in May.

The students are coached by Chef Brad Dees and Chef Josh Neubauer, who recently saw their students win the Taste of Aggieland high school competition.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was released from the Robertson County jail just...
Woman accused of killing husband released on bond
Thursday and Friday both bring the chance for thunderstorms, but most widespread activity is...
Strong storms expected to end the week, especially Thursday
Guidance is provided to the families of future Marines on how to prepare for boot camp. Photo...
Future Marines and their families receive guidance on preparing for boot camp
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during...
Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Animal Science students and staff recognized at 67th Annual...
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Animal Science students and staff recognized at 67th Annual Convocation
Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD students selected to perform as part of the the Middle School All...
Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD students selected to perform as part of the Middle School All Region Choir
Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD students selected to perform as part of the Middle School All...
Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD students selected to perform as part of the the Middle School All Region Choir
GTF Aggie Scholars
Treat of the Day: Greater Texas Foundation Aggie Scholars