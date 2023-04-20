Treat of the Day: Bryan High Viking Pit Crew headed to regionals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High School Viking Pit Crew is headed to a regional competition in Waco.

The team will compete in the first-ever Texas High School BBQ Association Regional Competition on Friday, April 21 at Connally High School.

They will be traveling to Waco with a custom smoker that was built by Bryan High School welding students. Supporters are encouraged to come cheer the team on at the event.

If the Viking Pit Crew has a qualifying finish, they will advance to the State Championship being held in May.

The students are coached by Chef Brad Dees and Chef Josh Neubauer, who recently saw their students win the Taste of Aggieland high school competition.

