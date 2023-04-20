Unlimited Potential invites you to play trivia for a good cause

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kelyn Wardlaw, Executive Director of Unlimited Potential, says through funding, they are able to provide so many resources to teens aging out of the foster care system.

“We offer counseling at no charge, mentors, educational support, legal advocacy,” says Wardlaw. “We asses where they’re at and make a plan to move forward.”

Wardlaw says that their very first ‘UP Trivia Night’ is a great way for the community to show support for their cause.

“We wanted something that was accessible to the whole community,” she said.

It will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Zurek Hall at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Tickets are $50 a person or $300 a table and can be purchased on the UP website.

Wardlaw says the trivia questions are for anybody and you don’t have to be an expert!

“We are excited to have been able to serve over 50 youth so far this year, and are looking forward to provide wraparound services in a new way through our supportive housing project.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was released from the Robertson County jail just...
Woman accused of killing husband released on bond
Thursday and Friday both bring the chance for thunderstorms, but most widespread activity is...
Strong storms expected to end the week, especially Thursday
Guidance is provided to the families of future Marines on how to prepare for boot camp. Photo...
Future Marines and their families receive guidance on preparing for boot camp
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during...
Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation

Latest News

The Arts Council drops by The Three.
The Arts Council shares events to look forward to as summer approaches
The Laura Ashley Jeep Grand Wagoneer will be on display and the focal point of the second...
Enjoy a cup of tea, shop with local vendors at the Stella Hotel
The Sexual Assault Resource Center is standing with survivors as they host Shatter: A Survivor...
Shattering the stigma of victim blaming with a fashion show
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Arts Council of Brazos Valley
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Arts Council of Brazos Valley