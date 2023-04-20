Unlimited Potential invites you to play trivia for a good cause

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kelyn Wardlaw, Executive Director of Unlimited Potential, says through funding, they are able to provide so many resources to teens aging out of the foster care system.

“We offer counseling at no charge, mentors, educational support, legal advocacy,” says Wardlaw. “We asses where they’re at and make a plan to move forward.”

Wardlaw says that their very first ‘UP Trivia Night’ is a great way for the community to show support for their cause.

“We wanted something that was accessible to the whole community,” she said.

It will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Zurek Hall at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Tickets are $50 a person or $300 a table and can be purchased on the UP website.

Wardlaw says the trivia questions are for anybody and you don’t have to be an expert!

“We are excited to have been able to serve over 50 youth so far this year, and are looking forward to provide wraparound services in a new way through our supportive housing project.”

