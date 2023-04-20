Veteran’s Park selected to display replica of Vietman Veterans Memorial

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Another way to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice is on its way to College Station.

A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial known as The Wall That Heals will be in Veteran’s Park beginning on April 27th.

The wall won’t be the full size like in Washington D.C. but It will still list all the names of those that died and went missing in action during the Vietnam War.

The Wall That Heals travels around the country for people to visit and chose College Station out of 100 other cities for its next stop.

Ellen Fuller co-chairs The Wall That Heals Aggieland, a committee that helped bring The Wall That Heals to College Station.

She says this is a great way for families to honor their loved ones.

It’s important not just to the veterans but to their families,” said Fuller. “You can’t go to D.C. so D.C. is coming to you.”

Once the wall arrives it will be open to the public 24 hours a day until Sunday, April 30th at 2 PM.

With 58,000 names listed on the wall volunteers are needed to help set up the display, help families find the names of their loved ones, and more.

“We need people who can help those folks that can come to view it find names on the wall, understand the significance on it and answer questions about the wall,” said Roger Smith, a Vietnam Veteran who has already registered to volunteer.

Anyone who would like to volunteer at the Wall That Heals is encouraged to sign up.

If anyone has specific questions can call (757)-478-4747.

