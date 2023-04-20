WATCH: Rare hybrid solar eclipse seen in few places around the world

A rare hybrid solar eclipse appeared over western Australia Thursday. (Source: Terra Australias)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A rare hybrid solar eclipse appeared over western Australia Thursday.

It was one of the few places in the world that was able to see the cosmic event.

Visitors from across the country, and the world, poured into the Town of Exmouth to get a glimpse of this rare solar event, when the sun, the Earth and the moon aligned to awe-inspiring effect.

Scientists, eclipse hunters and enthusiasts could be seen on Wednesday gearing up for the occasion at the viewing site in the town.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband
Thursday and Friday both bring the chance for thunderstorms, but most widespread activity is...
Strong storms expected to end the week, especially Thursday
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was released from the Robertson County jail just...
Woman accused of killing husband released on bond
Guidance is provided to the families of future Marines on how to prepare for boot camp. Photo...
Future Marines and their families receive guidance on preparing for boot camp
Two days of storm chances before a cooler and pleasant weekend
Rounds of strong storms possible to end the week

Latest News

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary- Ms. Thompson’s class
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary- Ms. Thompson’s class
President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens walks in the rain with his son Hunter Biden as...
IRS agent alleges Hunter Biden probe is being mishandled
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary – Ms. Murillo’s class
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary – Ms. Murillo’s class