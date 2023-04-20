Woman accused of killing husband released on bond

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County woman accused of murdering her husband in their home this week has bonded out of jail.

Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was released from the Robertson County jail just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday on a half-million dollar bond.

Albers was taken into custody and charged with murder on Tuesday after using a handgun to shoot her husband, Cody, multiple times, according to Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak.

The deadly shooting occurred at the couple’s home on Red Rock Road in a rural area northeast of the city of Franklin.

A motive hasn’t been made public and the case will be sent to the district attorney for review, said Sheriff Yezak.

The couple has several children who were at school when the shooting happened, according to a source close to the family.

