Aggieland Outfitters celebrates the Bike MS journey to Aggie Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Outfitters has partnered up with the cycling series MS-150 for this year’s ride.

Blake Bodin with Aggieland Outfitters says they are gearing up for the MS-150 bike ride that’s happening next weekend. Aggieland Outfitters is a title sponsor of this bike ride.

“Partnering with the MS Society has truly been one of the best experiences I’ve ever had, especially for not only myself, but for Aggieland Outfitters,” says Bodin.

The bike ride will start in Austin and finish in Aggie Park where Aggieland Outfitters will be waiting to greet the riders with merch at arrival.

“We did T-shirts, we helped sponsor the event, and we even do towels,” says Bodin. “We give proceeds back from every T-shirt we sell.”

Those t-shirts are on sale now at both locations.

For more information on this year’s MS-150 event visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.