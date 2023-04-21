Aggies Advance to SEC Championship Quarterfinals

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 21, 2023
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The Texas A&M Aggies finished Friday’s final-round stroke play in second place to advance to Saturday’s match play quarterfinals at the SEC Men’s Golf Championship.

As the No. 2 seed in the match play bracket, the Maroon & White face Missouri in quarterfinal action starting at 7:20 a.m. on the par-70, 7,005-yard Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club.

Phichaksn Maichon flew up the leaderboard, shooting 5-under 65 in Friday’s round. He placed third in the individual standings at 7-under 203 for the tournament. He pocketed six birdies on the day, including four on the back nine.

The Aggies fired a 1-under 279 for the second consecutive round, one of just four teams to shoot under par in Friday’s conditions. Sitting atop the leaderboard headed into the final round, Texas A&M was leapfrogged by Tennessee who finished the three rounds at 14-under 826, one stroke ahead of the Aggies.

The other teams advancing to the match play quarterfinals included third-place Florida followed by Vanderbilt, Alabama, Ole Miss, Missouri and Mississippi State.

Texas A&M and Vanderbilt are the only two teams to advance to the SEC Championship match play quarterfinals all six seasons under the current format, dating back to 2017.

Fifth-year seniors Sam Bennett and William Paysse both finished in the top 20. Bennett posted an even 70 Friday and logged 1-under 209 for the tournament to tie for 16th place. Paysse was 2-over 72 in the final round, ending tied for 19th at even 210.

Daniel Rodrigues finished 2-over 212 followed by Vishnu Sadagopan at 4-over 214.

The winners of Saturday morning’s match play advance to the semifinals Saturday afternoon. The Texas A&M-Missouri winner faces the Florida-Ole Miss winner in the semifinal round, streamed live on SEC Network+.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Brian Kortan

On the third round...

“It was another solid round. He played solid. Of course P (Phichaksn Maichon) had a great round. That was one of the best scores of the day. Sammy (Sam Bennett) held in their really well, as did Willie (Wiliam Paysse) and Danny (Daniel Rodrigues). The conditions were tough. P’s round was one of our team’s best rounds this year, as was Vish’s (Vishnu Sadagopan) yesterday. We’ve had a couple guys that stepped up in tough conditions and pushed us through.”

On switching match play...

“It’s not grueling at all because adrenaline kicks in pretty well. The stroke play is the hardest part because you’re grinding to get into the match play. The match play is the reward. We’ll stick to how we play. If each one of our guys plays well and executes, we are hard to beat. The guys know that and we’ll gave that message to them again. If we play our good golf, we’ll put ourselves in a position to hopefully advance and then do it all over again.”

TEAM SCORES

1.Tennessee278-276-272=826-14
2.Texas A&M269-279-279=827-13
3.Florida277-273-281=831-9
t-4.Vanderbilt276-278-278=832-8
t-4.Alabama270-278-284=832-8
6.Ole Miss275-286-278=839-1
7.Missouri281-277-282=840E
8.Mississippi State275-280-286=841+1
9.Georgia280-282-280=842+2
10.Arkansas278-282-283=843+3
11.Auburn271-291-283=845+5
12.LSU282-284-281=847+7
13.Kentucky290-281-283=854+14
14.South Carolina289-298-301=888+48

TEXAS A&M SCORES

3.Phichaksn Maichon68-70-65=203-7
t-16.Sam Bennett65-74-70=209-1
t-19.William Paysse67-71-72=210E
t-34.Daniel Rodrigues69-71-72=212+2
t-44.Vishnu Sadagopan69-67-78=214+4

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

