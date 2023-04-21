Aggies Take on LSU Alumni Gold Meet

(KBTX)
By Matthew McGinnis, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams travel east to compete at the LSU Alumni Gold Meet at Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday.

The Aggie men and No. 7 ranked women will compete against a field including host LSU (No. 9 men, No. 5 women), Brown, Florida State, Harvard, Houston, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, Minnesota (No. 22 men), New Orleans, SE Louisiana, Southern, UCF (No. 16 women), Vanderbilt and Xavier-Louisiana.

The Aggies are slated to begin action at 12 p.m. CT in the men’s hammer throw, while running events will begin at 2:30 p.m. CT with the women’s 4x100m relay. Find the meet schedule here.

To follow along with the Aggies, fans can follow the live results provided by Delta Timing.

The Maroon & White are coming off a strong performance at the Mt. SAC Relays, where the team recorded nine Texas A&M top-12 all-time marks, 13 personal bests and four event victories.

Lamara Distin made her outdoor debut after a dominant indoor season where she won the NCAA high jump title. The school record holder took home the collegiate victory with a clearance over 6-4/1.93m, claiming the national lead and equaling her No. 7 best performance in Texas A&M history.

Heather Abadie broke her own school record in the pole vault for the third time this year, clearing 14-1.25/4.30m. Abadie has taken home the gold medal at three outdoor meets this season.

Both mile relay squads have topped their season best time in consecutive weeks, the women clocking 3:25.79, the No. 8 time in school history and No. 2 time in the NCAA, while the men’s team registered a time of 3:03.30.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

