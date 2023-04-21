Aggies & Wildcats moved to double header on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Kentucky - Due to inclement weather in the area, Friday’s series opener between Texas A&M and Kentucky has been postponed to Saturday.

The teams had pushed the series opener up to a 3 p.m. CT start time to try to beat the incoming bad weather, but now will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. CT.

Each game is scheduled for nine innings. The second game of the twinbill will start approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Each game of the series is scheduled for to be aired on SEC Network+ and can be beard locally on SportsRadio 1150 AM/93.7 FM The Zone with Andrew Monaco on the call.

The series finale on Sunday is scheduled to get going at 12 p.m. CT (1 p.m. ET).

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.