Attorney weighs in after several people were shot after showing up at the wrong place

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Several recent shootings in the U.S. have been attributed to individuals showing up at the wrong location.

In one instance, a North Carolina man shot a 6-year-old girl and her parents when children went to retrieve a basketball from his yard.

In Texas, a man shot two cheerleaders outside a supermarket after one of them mistakenly got into his car, thinking it was theirs.

Another incident in upstate New York resulted in a 20-year-old woman being fatally shot after a group looking for a friend’s house turned into the wrong driveway.

In Missouri, a 16-year-old student and aspiring Aggie was shot twice after going to the wrong home to pick up his younger brother.

Criminal defense attorney and KBTX Legal Analyst Shane Phelps, who has over 30 years of experience defending clients accused of serious crimes like murder, assault, and manslaughter, expressed serious legal concerns about some of the cases that have arisen in the past few days.

“Some of these cases we’ve seen the last few days, those people are going to be in some serious trouble,” said Phelps. “You know, somebody just driving into a driveway. That’s not a threat that would be reasonable, so it would be reasonably apparent that you have to use deadly force to protect yourself and a jury is almost certainly going to reject that. Prosecutors are going to reject that and you’re probably going to get arrested.”

Phelps also noted that while it is a right to have a firearm, individuals also have a responsibility to know how and when to use it, especially in situations where Stand Your Ground and Castle Doctrine laws are applicable.

In Texas, for example, Castle Doctrine allows the use of force if someone unlawfully and forcefully enters or attempts to enter your habitation, vehicle, or workplace; attempts to forcefully remove you from those places; or commits or attempts certain crimes such as murder, robbery, or sexual assault.

“People should be allowed to protect their families, to protect their property, and to protect their homes. So in those circumstances, even though you should still exercise caution, you probably have more protection under the law than you would if you’re just saying a supermarket, grocery store or a parking lot,” Phelps said.

However, claiming self-defense is generally not valid if an individual provokes a conflict or is not in immediate danger.

“The way self-defense works in Texas is you have a right to use deadly force when someone is attempting to use unlawful deadly force against you. And you have to be reasonable in perceiving that danger of deadly force,” said Phelps. “That’s, really important. A good thing to keep in mind when you’re talking about self-defense is that you don’t have a right to use deadly force to defend yourself against regular force.”

“If somebody were to come up, and I don’t know if you’re at the fair or something like that, or at the Renaissance Festival and you get into a fight and somebody comes up and just hits you in the face, you don’t get to pull out a gun or a knife and kill them because that’s using deadly force to address regular force. You do have a right to defend yourself, but only with force, not deadly force,” Phelps added.

Even if you have a valid reason to use your firearm, he recommends reconsidering before doing so.

“A good rule of thumb is to try not to shoot anybody,” advised Phelps. “Jumping to conclusions too quickly with a handgun or a rifle could get you in serious trouble.”

“Even if you’re justified, you may still face criminal charges, you probably still face a criminal investigation and potentially could go to trial, assert your defense and a jury could reject it,” Phelps added.

