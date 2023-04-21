Bryan furniture store sees signs of growth in 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The retail industry has faced many challenges since the pandemic. Two main issues stores have endured are supply chain problems and inflation rate hikes.

One furniture store in Bryan told KBTX some of their biggest struggles are fading away in 2023.

Star Furniture in Bryan has been around for nearly 50 years. Lisa Sutphen, Interim Store Manager, told said it’s a place where people from all walks of life can shop.

“There are people who have just purchased their new home, retirees, we have all types of supply and people understand that,” said Sutphen.

Through Sutphen’s seven years with Star Furniture, she’s seen the highs and lows of the industry. Especially, after the pandemic hit.

“COVID-19 was a hard time for all of us. Us, along with every industry, felt the lack of product coming in,” said Sutphen. “The worst case scenario in COVID-19, we were at a 65% availability rate. Which means we’d get something to your home in one week 60 to 70 % of the time.”

Now in 2023, Sutphen said many positive impacts are evident in her store.

“We’re at about a 95% availability rate. A lot of our buyers and a lot of our manufacturers have changed. Not necessarily who we buy from, but our manufacturers and suppliers have been very good about resourcing and focusing on things we can do instead of can’t do,” she said.

Currently, Sutphen said they haven’t cured all struggles. She said many people remain timid when it comes to shopping.

“We never stopped ordering furniture and that was really the key for us,” said Sutphen. “It’s easier to get it from the United States, we have less travel cost and expense getting it here. Our prices are higher than pre-pandemic, but that’s everyone. We are doing a lot to alleviate high costs for our customers because that’s the goal. We know times are tough.”

“Prices after COVID-19 spiked a bit. They reached a peak of 17 % on a year-over-year basis back in February of 2022,” said Dennis Jansen, Economist and Director of Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center. “This year so far it looks like it may be a continuation of the second half of last year. Sales aren’t falling or rising much. It really just depends on the economy and if we go into a recession. We can’t plan ahead but what we see right now is a positive outlook overall.”

