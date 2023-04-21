Bryan ISD students put on Service Showcase

Henderson Elementary Volunteer Project
By Hope Merritt
Published: Apr. 21, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds of students and teachers gathered to appreciate the hard work and dedication of some Bryan ISD students.

On Friday, Juniors from Bryan Collegiate High School showcased their service projects in an event called ‘Service Showcase’.

Students worked all year on the projects; volunteering with different organizations, schools and businesses around the community. This is just one part of their educational requirements within the curriculum.

One group went to Henderson Elementary and helped out a fourth-grade class.

“Our mission was to help around with whatever she needed,” said Bryan ISD student, Araceli. “We helped out with worksheets to help the teacher out with her stations and the overall classwork. We also helped with their learning. They did stations, we helped around with whatever they needed. When she was busy with a different student we would assist them.”

Araceli spent the time volunteering with her two friends named Yasmin and Maritza. The group of girls told KBTX this experience was a major highlight of their school year.

“It feels great. It’s an accomplishment because you’re helping someone out,” said Araceli. “For example when they understand the assignment, and get a good grade, it’s amazing and we’re proud.”

Many other students told us they enjoyed their time volunteering as well. They said they all look forward to volunteering in the future.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

