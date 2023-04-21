Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Drake Bell’s wife has filed for divorce just days after the actor was reported missing in Florida and later found safe.

According to People Magazine, Janet Von Schmeling wants to dissolve their marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The 28-year-old is also requesting legal and physical custody of the couple’s son, as well as spousal support.

The couple, who married in 2018, separated late last year.

The news comes after Bell was reported missing in Daytona Beach last week.

Police thought the former child star was possibly in danger, but he was found safe hours later.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was released from the Robertson County jail just...
Woman accused of killing husband released on bond
Eric Champagne Price, 28, of Hearne, was arrested by deputies and booked into the Robertson...
Registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting juvenile at work in Hearne
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Multiple rounds of rain and storms are expected Thursday into Thursday night, bringing possible...
The severe weather threat is over. Flood concern is becoming the main threat for the Brazos Valley.
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during...
Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation

Latest News

The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
Marcos Perez, 31, is accused of setting a fire that killed two people.
Man accused of setting people on fire, killing 2
FILE - Students at a nearby school pay respects at a memorial for the people who were killed,...
Frequent shootings put US mass killings on a record pace
A Utah Highway Trooper rammed into a truck that was traveling the wrong way on the interstate....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trooper rams into truck driving the wrong way on interstate