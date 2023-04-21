Echosmith set to perform at Stage 12 Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The alternative pop trio Echosmith will be performing at Stage 12 on Saturday, April 22. The live show will feature special guest opener Montclair.

The multi-platinum selling group will start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. General admission seating is first come, first serve.

Parking for the event is free. Tickets start at $25 with four-seat table reservations costing $160 - $260.

Tickets are available on-site or online at Eventbrite.com for the one-night event.

