Echosmith set to perform at Stage 12 Saturday
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The alternative pop trio Echosmith will be performing at Stage 12 on Saturday, April 22. The live show will feature special guest opener Montclair.
The multi-platinum selling group will start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. General admission seating is first come, first serve.
Parking for the event is free. Tickets start at $25 with four-seat table reservations costing $160 - $260.
Tickets are available on-site or online at Eventbrite.com for the one-night event.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.