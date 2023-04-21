Educators honoring peers with red-carpet event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s no secret that educators have been under a lot of stress and pressure during the pandemic. Rudder High School campus testing coordinator Natalyn Samuels has seen this first hand. She said COVID-19 has changed the entire makeup of education for everyone in the classroom.

“Mentally, the emotional impact that it had on students and teachers,” Natalyn Samuels said. “Academically, because there were already gaps, learning gaps.”

That’s why Natalyn Samuels and her husband, Que Samuels, decided to create the Brazos Valley Educators Awards. People often see the bad side of education, but many educators across the Brazos Valley and beyond have persevered through the challenges, according to Natalyn Samuels.

“There are so many good things that are actually happening,” Natalyn Samuels said. “We have some administrators, some auxiliary people who have really shined this year.”

The inaugural Brazos Valley Educators Awards will be like the Oscars of education, according to Que Samuels. This red-carpet event will honor those who work in all areas of schools. That includes the administrators, professional staff members and teachers along with the paraprofessional, cafeteria staff members and auxiliary team members.

“We want to make it elegant,” Que Samuels said. “Look, we’re going to dress our best and come out and impress, and we’re going to acknowledge and congratulate and honor these educators.”

Some of the awards include Principal of the Year, Teacher of the Year and Support Staff Member of the Year. The nominees for each category are in schools from across the Brazos Valley, even as far as Hempstead.

“Here’s the best thing about it, they were nominated by their peers, students, parents and community members,” Natalyn Samuels said.

The nominations for each category have been finalized, so everyone is now able to vote on their top choices. The ballot can be found here. Que Samuels said all the nominees and everyone else attending are in for an unforgettable evening.

“Once they leave there, they’re gonna feel good,” Que Samuels said. “Once they get there, hopefully, they’ll feel good the entire time and get to mingle with people they probably never met and people they hang out with inside the schools. They’ll get to fellowship with other educators who are like-minded.”

Win or lose, the Samuels said that educators’ hard work isn’t going unnoticed.

“We wear an invisible super cape, so we want to make sure that educators know that you are appreciated,” Natalyn Samuels said. “We appreciate everything you do inside and out of the classroom.”

The Brazos Valley Educators Awards is June 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brazos Center. Pastor and Bryan ISD educator Marcus D. Turner Sr. will serve as the evening’s host, and pastor Marie Nutall of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will serve as the keynote speaker.

You can find more information about tickets here.

