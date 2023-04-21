Family loses multiple barns from storm damage in Milam County

The aftermath of Thursday’s storm has left one family in Milam County picking up the pieces.
The aftermath of Thursday's storm has left one family in Milam County picking up the pieces.
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The aftermath of Thursday’s storm has left one family in Milam County picking up the pieces.

Multiple barns were destroyed on Otis and Pam Courtney’s property and debris has been scattered across their 50 acres of land.

“I looked out and it looked like a bomb exploded,” said Otis.

The Courtneys say the storm knocked out their satellite dish so they weren’t able to keep up with weather updates.

Their home also received damage along with their daughter’s trailer and Pam’s sister’s home.

As bad as the storm was they say they are fortunate to be safe and this will be something they will not forget.

“Keep your eye on the sky when this weather starts going bad. It happened so quickly you don’t have time to think.”

Their next steps are to contact their insurance company and work on cleaning up their property.

