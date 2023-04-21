Finding a credible and licensed home inspector

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are so many steps in the process of buying or selling your home. One of the most important is home inspection. Liana Rike from Tucker Inspections joined The Three to discuss what you need to know before hiring an inspector.

Rike says a professional and licensed inspector will be looking at the home from all angles and that includes the roof, structural performance, plumbing and electrical.

According to Rike, the purpose of the inspection is to see the condition of it and see if there are deficiencies that need to be addressed or if there are repairs that need to be made.

“We do inspections at all different points, either if people are constructing a home or if they’re about to purchase a home,” says Rike.

If you are thinking about selling your home, you may be due for an inspection.

Rike says if you have a home warranty about to expire and need repairs or if you’re about to do some remodeling, people choose to do a home inspection first.

But above all else, Rike says there is one important thing to do before hiring someone to do the inspection.

“There can be several inspectors and you want to make sure that you have one that’s licensed by the Texas Real Estate Commission or TREC,” says Rike.

This is something you can find on the TREC website.

Rike says, “The other thing to really look for is experience and how many inspections that person and that particular company has done.”

She says don’t forget to search Google reviews to make sure it is a reputable company within our community.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Champagne Price, 28, of Hearne, was arrested by deputies and booked into the Robertson...
Registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting juvenile at work in Hearne
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was released from the Robertson County jail just...
Woman accused of killing husband released on bond
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Multiple rounds of rain and storms are expected Thursday into Thursday night, bringing possible...
The severe weather threat is over. Flood concern is becoming the main threat for the Brazos Valley.
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during...
Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation

Latest News

Aggieland Outfitters is gearing up for the MS-150 bike ride that's happening next weekend.
Aggieland Outfitters celebrates the Bike MS journey to Aggie Park
The Museum of the American G.I. is hosting the U.S. Army Camel Experiment.
Hold your horses, the camels are coming
To make this event a success, Legends needs volunteers to help with greeting, running the...
Legends Event Center to host teams from across the nation
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Aggieland Outfitters MS 150
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Aggieland Outfitters MS 150