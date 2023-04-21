Finding a credible and licensed home inspector

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are so many steps in the process of buying or selling your home. One of the most important is home inspection. Liana Rike from Tucker Inspections joined The Three to discuss what you need to know before hiring an inspector.

Rike says a professional and licensed inspector will be looking at the home from all angles and that includes the roof, structural performance, plumbing and electrical.

According to Rike, the purpose of the inspection is to see the condition of it and see if there are deficiencies that need to be addressed or if there are repairs that need to be made.

“We do inspections at all different points, either if people are constructing a home or if they’re about to purchase a home,” says Rike.

If you are thinking about selling your home, you may be due for an inspection.

Rike says if you have a home warranty about to expire and need repairs or if you’re about to do some remodeling, people choose to do a home inspection first.

But above all else, Rike says there is one important thing to do before hiring someone to do the inspection.

“There can be several inspectors and you want to make sure that you have one that’s licensed by the Texas Real Estate Commission or TREC,” says Rike.

This is something you can find on the TREC website.

Rike says, “The other thing to really look for is experience and how many inspections that person and that particular company has done.”

She says don’t forget to search Google reviews to make sure it is a reputable company within our community.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.