Focus at Four: Activities to support mental health in kids, teens

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 2022 study published in the American Medical Association’s journal JAMA Pediatrics reported a major jump in the number of children diagnosed with mental health conditions.

Doctors say that it’s never too early to help your kids why mental health is so important.

“The bottom line is that mental health, is health,” said Dr. Pete Loper, a triple board-certified physician in pediatrics, psychiatry, and child psychiatry. “It’s very important that we teach our children from a young age that you can get a swollen joint and physical complaint, you can also experience internal pain that’s mediated by your mind.”

Dr. Loper said it’s important for parents to normalize these conversations about how they’re feeling inside and offer support, but there are some red flags that parents should look out for.

“It’s a decline in performance, specifically in school,” said Dr. Loper. “If your A or B student is now making C’s, these could be an indication that they’re suffering from a mental health issue like anxiety or depression. Another red flag that we tend to look for is social isolation or withdrawal.”

What can parents do to help children with mental health care?

Parents can create a family culture of acceptance and non-judgment regarding all feelings and emotional states

Teach your child how to label and describe their feelings

When your child exhibits distress or “negative” feelings, support them in labeling their current feelings, and remain passively and gently present

Promote healthy activities for your children

Federal resources to help support children’s mental health (Source: U.S. Department of Health & Human Services)

Expanding access to pediatric mental health care: HRSA funds the HRSA funds the Pediatric Mental Health Care Access Program to support primary care providers in diagnosing, treating, and referring children and youth with mental health conditions to services.

Training child psychiatrists: HRSA funds residency training of child psychiatrists in the nation’s freestanding children’s teaching hospitals and supports the education and training of child psychiatrists and other clinicians to support the mental health needs of children.

Developing guidelines on youth preventive care, including mental health care: Through Through the Bright Futures Program , HRSA releases national guidelines to support children receiving high quality, efficient, and comprehensive pediatric care. Bright Futures’ recommended preventive services are covered without cost-sharing by most health plans. In 2022, Bright Futures updates include adding universal screening for suicide risk to the current depression screening category for individuals ages 12 to 21, and new guidance for behavioral, social and emotional screening.

Providing health care, including mental health care, to millions: Millions of people across the country receive health care services – and increasingly mental health care services – at HRSA-funded community health centers located in underserved communities across the country.

Providing in-home supports to parents and children: Through the Through the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program , HRSA supports families during pregnancy and the early childhood years, by linking health services, social services, and child development resources to support family well-being.

Investing in training and growing the mental health workforce: HRSA funds training, scholarships and loan repayment programs, and other programs to recruit, train, and place mental health professionals in the community, including supporting children’s mental health.

