Free Music Friday: Rahim Quazi

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rahim Quazi joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on April 21.

He says he has a real passion for the creation of music and comes to College Station to perform on a monthly basis.

“I just started writing songs in like junior high and I just never stopped wanting to figure out unique ways to craft songs,” Quazi said.

Rahim will be performing at the George on Saturday, April 22 starting at 8 p.m.

He also has a new album that he has been working on for a few years.

“It’s going to come out this year, probably in the fall,” Quazi said.

First News at Four featured one of his songs on the show. You can find it below.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.