Hold your horses, the camels are coming

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Museum of the American G.I. is hosting the U.S. Army Camel Experiment next weekend.

At this event, attendees will learn about the U.S. Army’s experiment to settle, supply, and defend the American West with its unique Camel Corps.

Friday, April 28 is designated as a special school day for students to visit the Camel Corps. This special school day costs $6 for students and $6 for parents.

Tickets for the US Army Camel Experiment School Day Event are going fast, so purchase yours here.

The entire community is invited out for the same event on Saturday, April 29 for the price of normal museum admission.

The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days to the general public, so make plans to visit the museum exhibits before or after your visit with the Camel Corps.

