Legends Event Center to host teams from across the nation

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of people from across the United States will be making their way to Legends Event Center for the Adidas Three Stripes Select Basketball Tournament.

Legends Event Center General Manager, Jamie Cox, says this tournament will bring in the top 200 boys’ basketball teams in the country.

“These are the best high-school aged players in the country. The special thing about this event is that we have all of the college coaches from SEC, Big 12, and ACC schools,” Cox said.

To make this event a success, Legends needs volunteers to help with greeting, running the clocks, and keeping score.

To volunteer for this tournament or future Legends Event Center events, click here or email info@bryanlegends.com.

