Possible tornado reported in Mumford Thursday evening

Mumford, Texas (KBTX) - A severe thunderstorm traveling along Highway 79 in Milam County eventually produced a possible tornado in southwest Robertson County Thursday night. A trained storm spotter in the area first reported a funnel cloud over or near the Brazos River between 7 pm and 7:15 pm. By 7:30 pm, that same spotter reported a possible brief tornado in Mumford.

Possible tornado on the ground s few minutes ago on a tornado warned storm. About a 2 miles NW of Mumford when I took the picture looking NW. @NWSHouston @KBTXShel pic.twitter.com/ClpZe6eajB — Levi Newell (@levi_newell22) April 21, 2023

Heavy rain and large hail wrapping around the storm’s circulation made visual confirmation of the tornado difficult. Residents in the area reported debris on Highway 50 and a few trees down in the community of Mumford.

View from the Brazos Bottom of the possible tornado in the Mumford area Thursday evening. Debris reported on FM 50 in Mumford and a possible tree down near the road







— Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) April 21, 2023

The same storm went on to prompt a severe thunderstorm warning for Burleson and Brazos Counties through the 8 pm hour. Ping Pong ball size hail was reported in Cooks Point, along with a large tree down on FM 916 behind the Cooks Point Store. 3″ to 5″+ of rain in a matter of hours caused many roads to flood in Hearne and parts of West/Central Robertson County.

The National Weather Service has not indicated if a storm survey will be done in Robertson County, as of Thursday night.

