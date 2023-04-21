Possible tornado reported in Mumford Thursday evening

Ping pong ball size hail fell near the same storm in northeast Burleson County
A trained storm spotter reported a funnel, and possible tornado, to the National Weather...
A trained storm spotter reported a funnel, and possible tornado, to the National Weather Service Thursday evening.(Levi Newell)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Mumford, Texas (KBTX) - A severe thunderstorm traveling along Highway 79 in Milam County eventually produced a possible tornado in southwest Robertson County Thursday night. A trained storm spotter in the area first reported a funnel cloud over or near the Brazos River between 7 pm and 7:15 pm. By 7:30 pm, that same spotter reported a possible brief tornado in Mumford.

Heavy rain and large hail wrapping around the storm’s circulation made visual confirmation of the tornado difficult. Residents in the area reported debris on Highway 50 and a few trees down in the community of Mumford.

The same storm went on to prompt a severe thunderstorm warning for Burleson and Brazos Counties through the 8 pm hour. Ping Pong ball size hail was reported in Cooks Point, along with a large tree down on FM 916 behind the Cooks Point Store. 3″ to 5″+ of rain in a matter of hours caused many roads to flood in Hearne and parts of West/Central Robertson County.

The National Weather Service has not indicated if a storm survey will be done in Robertson County, as of Thursday night.

