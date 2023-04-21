Purchase emergency supplies tax free this weekend

Duracell battery.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s spring in Texas which means a heightened awareness of severe weather. The time to prepare for an emergency is now, and this weekend you can do that tax-free.

The sales tax holiday for emergency supplies starts at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 24.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.

Some items you can get tax-free include:

• household batteries, fuel containers, and flashlights priced less than $75

• hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300

• portable generators priced at less than $3,000

• You can find the full list of items here.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

• batteries for automobiles, boats, and other motorized vehicles

• camping stoves and supplies

• chainsaws

• plywood

• extension ladders and stepladders

• tents

“While we can’t know in advance when the next flood, tornado or hurricane may strike, we can make sure our families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Texas Comptroller, Glenn Hegar, said. “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations. Don’t wait for disaster to strike. Take the time now to get prepared.”

