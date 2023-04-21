Rainfall Update: Soggy Thursday night across the Brazos Valley

Widespread 1-3" with localized totals of up to 6" fell across the Brazos Valley Thursday into...
Widespread 1-3" with localized totals of up to 6" fell across the Brazos Valley Thursday into early Friday.(KBTX)
By Drew Davis and Max Crawford
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The rain has come to an end across the Brazos Valley on Friday morning. Several flood warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect on Thursday night. The storm may have also created a tornado near the Mumford area on Thursday evening. The below tweet shows a video of the unconfirmed tornado.

Inclement weather also led to several power outages across Robertson County. The storms last night were full of lightning and caused some local power outages in Brazos County as well. School remains canceled for Gause ISD on Friday. Mumford ISD was delayed two hours to start the Friday school day.

Below is a list of rainfall totals from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley since Friday afternoon (last updated 10 AM Friday):

  • College Station (Easterwood Airport): 1.74″
  • Bryan (Coulter Field): 0.88″
  • Caldwell: 2.26″
  • Brenham: 1.92″
  • Giddings: 1.22″
  • Conroe: 1.72″
  • Coldspring: 0.95″
  • Huntsville: 2.00″
  • Bellville: 1.91″
  • Crockett: 1.80″
  • Madisonville: 2.00″
  • Navasota: 2.20″
  • Anderson: 2.34″
  • Centerville: 1.26″
  • Hearne: 3.57″
  • Anderson: 1.60″
  • Carter’s Crossing: 2.50″
  • South Bryan: 2.40″
  • River Run (SW Brazos County): 1.99″
  • Peach Crossing: 2.00″
  • Wellborn: 1.91″
  • Smetana: 1.88″
  • South Nantucket: 3.0″
  • Carlos: 1.86″
  • Stoneham: 2.28″
  • West Brenham: 1.00″

