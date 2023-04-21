Registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting juvenile at work in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A registered sex offender is back behind bars and faces accusations of sexually assaulting a juvenile while on the job, KBTX’s Rusty Surette has confirmed.

Eric Champagne Price, 28, of Hearne, was arrested by deputies and booked into the Robertson County jail Wednesday.

Online jail records show he is charged with sexual assault of a child with no bond currently set.

The alleged victim’s family tells KBTX the teen was at work Sunday at the McDonald’s inside the Love’s Travel Stop on Highway 6 in Hearne when the attack reportedly occurred.

Price is a registered sex offender who was convicted previously of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by exposure, according to the DPS Public Sex Offender website.

Family members are furious that Price was hired and allowed to work at the restaurant with young people.

We reached out to McDonald’s corporate offices on Thursday to inquire about its hiring policy for registered sex offenders. That matter wasn’t addressed specifically but the company did issue a statement on behalf of the local owner-operator of the restaurant.

“The safety of our customers and our crew is always a top priority. We are aware of this incident and this kind of behavior goes against the values we have as an organization and is not tolerated. The employee in question has been terminated. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement to assist them with their ongoing investigation,” the statement said.

Additional information was not immediately available from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and calls to the Hearne Police Department have not been returned.

