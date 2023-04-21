Students petition to decriminalize marijuana in College Station, experts predict pushback

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of students were out collecting signatures Thursday for a petition to decriminalize marijuana in College Station.

April 20th - also known as 4/20 - is a day of celebration for marijuana users. But, that’s tough to celebrate in Texas with strict marijuana laws. Decriminalize College Station is a group looking to change just that.

“We want to prevent police from arresting people based on class A or Class B misdemeanors and keep them from issuing citations as well for these and we want to prevent police from searching based purely on smell because marijuana and hemp only differ from a single gene so the two are in distinguishable by smell,” Joshua Van Dyke, a Ph.D. Student at Texas A&M, said.

The group says this would be accomplished with a charter amendment. They are working to get 2000 signatures on their petition so they can bring it to the council.

But, KBTX legal analyst and lawyer, Shane Phelps, says this is nearly impossible.

“There have been movements over the last number of years, actually quite a few years, to try and decriminalize marijuana and those have been met with basically a stone wall in the legislature,” Phelps said.

Currently, the City of Killeen is facing a lawsuit after voters passed Proposition A, which would decriminalize marijuana. While voters supported the idea, passing with 69% of the vote, state laws require cities to enforce all state laws.

“City councils have no authority to decriminalize it. Now, police agencies and prosecutors can prioritize their resources and they can make a decision that maybe they want to just cite and release people instead of arresting people for a gram or two of marijuana, but they still have to face those criminal charges,” Phelps said.

Decriminalize College Station says students facing permanent records for possessing something that is legal in other states, is one of their biggest concerns.

“They’re all very scared because they’re coming from states that are fully legalized recreational and medical and they come to Texas and it’s like if you killed someone almost it seems and so basically they’re very confused,” Clay Moore, President of the Cannabis Hemp Innovation League, said.

The confusion comes with current Delta 8 and hemp products sold at gas stations and vape shops across the state. While these are purchased legally, Phelps warns they can get you into the same trouble.

“Field tests for police officers can’t tell the difference, urine screens for people on probation who are using Delta 8, looks just like THC,” Phelps said.

Information for the petition can be found here.

