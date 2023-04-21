Three people indicted for charges related to February drug search warrants

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County grand jury has handed up indictments for three people Thursday on charges related to search warrants executed at the beginning of the year by College Station police.

The search warrants were conducted early in the morning on February 8.

Abraham Escobar, a man police called a ‘high-level drug dealer’ was listed as the primary suspect on all four warrants. One of those warrants resulted in an officer-involved shooting that killed one person at a home on Spring Loop. According to police, that person fired at officers who then returned fire killing the man. A grand jury later determined the officer was justified in the shooting.

Escobar was not found at any of the four locations police searched but he was later arrested in Houston and has since bonded out of jail.

Scott and Leslie Siddons were arrested at one of the search warrant locations.

A grand jury handed up an indictment for Scott for charges of possession of marijuana, manufacturing and delivering, and engaging in organized criminal activity (x2).

Leslie is facing charges for possession of marijuana, manufacturing and delivering, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

At last check, both the Siddons remained in the Brazos County Jail.

Escobar was indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity (x2), money laundering, manufacturing and delivering (x2), and possession of marijuana.

