Three people indicted for charges related to February drug search warrants

A Brazos County grand jury indicted three people Thursday on charges related to four search...
A Brazos County grand jury indicted three people Thursday on charges related to four search warrants executed at the beginning of the year.(Mugshots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County grand jury has handed up indictments for three people Thursday on charges related to search warrants executed at the beginning of the year by College Station police.

The search warrants were conducted early in the morning on February 8.

Abraham Escobar, a man police called a ‘high-level drug dealer’ was listed as the primary suspect on all four warrants. One of those warrants resulted in an officer-involved shooting that killed one person at a home on Spring Loop. According to police, that person fired at officers who then returned fire killing the man. A grand jury later determined the officer was justified in the shooting.

Escobar was not found at any of the four locations police searched but he was later arrested in Houston and has since bonded out of jail.

Scott and Leslie Siddons were arrested at one of the search warrant locations.

A grand jury handed up an indictment for Scott for charges of possession of marijuana, manufacturing and delivering, and engaging in organized criminal activity (x2).

Leslie is facing charges for possession of marijuana, manufacturing and delivering, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

At last check, both the Siddons remained in the Brazos County Jail.

Escobar was indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity (x2), money laundering, manufacturing and delivering (x2), and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was booked in the Robertson County jail at 12:30...
Roberston County woman charged with murdering her husband
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was released from the Robertson County jail just...
Woman accused of killing husband released on bond
Thursday and Friday both bring the chance for thunderstorms, but most widespread activity is...
Strong storms expected to end the week, especially Thursday
Guidance is provided to the families of future Marines on how to prepare for boot camp. Photo...
Future Marines and their families receive guidance on preparing for boot camp
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during...
Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card: April 20, 2023
Multiple rounds of rain and storms are expected Thursday into Thursday night, bringing possible...
Severe Thunderstorm and Flood Warnings in effect for parts the Brazos Valley
Eric Champagne Price, 28, of Hearne, was arrested by deputies and booked into the Robertson...
Registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting juvenile at work in Hearne
Thursday Evening Weather Update - April 20
Thursday Evening Weather Update - April 20