Thursday night storms bring flooding, tree damage to parts of Brazos Valley

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Videos sent to KBTX Thursday night showed significant flooding in Hearne.

The video below was taken near a Hearne ISD school.

There are reports that water is covering entire streets in some areas.

A storm spotter told the National Weather Service the flooding got as high as 1 to 3 feet in some areas of Hearne around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

Hearne remains under a flood warning until at least 1 a.m.

In other areas of the Brazos Valley, trees were reported down in Grimes County near Shiro.

A funnel cloud was also spotted near Mumford.

Ping pong ball size hail was reported in Burleson County.

