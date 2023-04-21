Thursday night storms bring flooding, tree damage to parts of Brazos Valley

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Videos sent to KBTX Thursday night showed significant flooding in Hearne.

The video below was taken near a Hearne ISD school.

Flooding continues tonight in Robertson County. A FLOOD WARNING remains in place until (at least) 1am.

Water reported covering entire street here



📍Hearne near Hearne ISD

📹Josie Chavez@NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/7DYJzB4xNZ — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) April 21, 2023

There are reports that water is covering entire streets in some areas.

A storm spotter told the National Weather Service the flooding got as high as 1 to 3 feet in some areas of Hearne around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

Hearne remains under a flood warning until at least 1 a.m.

In other areas of the Brazos Valley, trees were reported down in Grimes County near Shiro.

A funnel cloud was also spotted near Mumford.

Possible tornado on the ground s few minutes ago on a tornado warned storm. About a 2 miles NW of Mumford when I took the picture looking NW. @NWSHouston @KBTXShel pic.twitter.com/ClpZe6eajB — Levi Newell (@levi_newell22) April 21, 2023

Ping pong ball size hail was reported in Burleson County.

Stormy views over Burleson County Thursday evening as ping pong ball size hail fell on parts of the county.



📍Deanville

📸Gregory Perry pic.twitter.com/3XV30UkFRk — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) April 21, 2023

