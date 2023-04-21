Treat of the Day: Navasota ISD announces top 10 graduates

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -Navasota High School has announced the Top Ten Graduates from the Class of 2023.

They include Kylie Maxson (Valedictorian), Robbie Morton (Salutatorian), Avery McKinney, Daana Mena, Colin Conley, Ceily Simpton, Emma Stankiewicz, Leslee Soto, Mallory Busa and McKenzie Crawford.

The students have worked hard for 4 years to earn their spot in this lineup.

Congratulations to these students and all of the class of 2023.

