Woman bitten by black bear in Connecticut

Emergency crews were on the scene of a bear attack in Avon.
By Rob Polansky, Audrey Russo and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A woman was bitten by a bear in Avon on Friday morning.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was investigating the attack.

The victim was a 74-year-old woman who was out walking her dog. She suffered non-life-threatening superficial injuries with minor puncture wounds on her arm and leg, authorities said.

She managed to walk back to her home and call for help.

After declining medical attention on scene, she went to the hospital herself to be treated.

“In these situations, public safety is DEEP’s top priority,” the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. “Under DEEP’s Black Bear Response protocol, an attack on a human is a category 4 response, meaning humane euthanization of the bear.”

The agency confirmed that a 12-year-old female bear was euthanized. She had three cubs with her, but authorities said they are yearlings who are just about ready to make it on their own.

Officials said they’ve seen an increase in bear-human conflicts in the past years, including one euthanized in a home this past week.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was released from the Robertson County jail just...
Woman accused of killing husband released on bond
Eric Champagne Price, 28, of Hearne, was arrested by deputies and booked into the Robertson...
Registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting juvenile at work in Hearne
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Multiple rounds of rain and storms are expected Thursday into Thursday night, bringing possible...
The severe weather threat is over. Flood concern is becoming the main threat for the Brazos Valley.
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during...
Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation

Latest News

The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains
FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
Study Finds that 2/3 of Americans Support Raising the Federal Minimum Wage
Study Finds that 2/3 of Americans Support Raising the Federal Minimum Wage
The organizers said this red-carpet event will be like the Oscars of education.
Educators honoring peers with red-carpet event