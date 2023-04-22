Aggies Claim Semifinal Spot at SEC Championship

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – The Texas A&M Aggies was solid in a 5-0 match play victory over the Missouri Tigers in SEC Men’s Golf Championship quarterfinal action Saturday morning.

The Maroon & White never trailed in four of the five matches on the par-70, 7,005-yard Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club.

Texas A&M advances to the semifinal round for the fourth consecutive time. The Aggies face the Florida Gators in the semifinal round Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The match streams live on SEC Network+ beginning at 3 p.m.

The first Aggie on the course, Daniel Rodrigues broke the ice on the third hole. His advantage fluctuated between one and three for the remainder of the match, clinching the point with a par on No. 16 for 3&2.

William Paysse, playing in the second pair, was the second A&M golfer to log a point. The native of Belton, Texas pounced on Antonio Safa early, winning two of the first three holes. Paysse earned points at holes No. 7 and 8 and moved to 5UP after 11. Safa made a late charge, claiming holes No. 14 and 15, but Paysse halved No. 16 to win 3&2.

Sam Bennett secured the clinching point. He trailed Jack Lundin early on, losing the first two holes. Bennett mounted a comeback taking three of four holes from No. 7-10 to go 1UP. He clinched the match with back-to-back birdies on No. 16 and 17.

Vishnu Sadagopan was 1UP on No. 18 and Phichaskn Maichon was 1UP on No. 17 went Bennett clinched the match.

RESULTS

Daniel Rodrigues, A&M defeats D.J. Springer, MU – 3&2

William Paysse, A&M defeats Antonio Safa, MU – 3&2

Vishnu Sadagopan, A&M 1UP on Alfons Bondesson, MU

Sam Bennett, A&M defeats Jack Lundin, MU – 3&1

Phichaksn Maichon, A&M 1UP on Charlie Crockett, MU

