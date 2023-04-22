Aggies Lose Game One to Ole Miss, 8-5

OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 24 Texas A&M softball team dropped Friday night’s game to Ole Miss, 8-5, at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.

Tied at five entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Ole Miss (27-19, 6-10 SEC) hit a three-run home run to walk-off Texas A&M (27-17, 8-11 SEC) to take game one of the three game series.

Trailing 4-1 entering the fifth inning, the Maroon & White took its first lead after Morgan Smith drove in Julia Cottrill and Allie Enright blasted a three-run home run.

The Rebels answered back in the bottom half to even the score at five, before finishing it in the seventh.

Defensive errors and missed opportunities proved to be costly as Ole Miss plated three runs on three errors, while the Aggies left five runners on base in the third and fourth frames. In total, the Aggie offense left nine runners on base, while registering 11 hits marking the first time this season to have 10 or more hits in back-to-back games.

Emily Leavitt (8-6) earned the loss after allowing three runs in 0.2 innings. Emiley Kennedy tossed 4.2 innings and striking out two, while allowing four runs and two walks. The Aggie offense

UP NEXT

Game two of the weekend series begins Saturday at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Julia Cottrill – 2-for-2, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 SB, 2 BB

Morgan Smith – 1-for-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Allie Enright – 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Rylen Wiggins – 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B

SCORING SUMMARY

B2 | Mikayla Allee homered to center field. TAMU 0, OLE MISS 1

T3 | Amari Harper and Trinity Cannon each singled before Julia Cottrill walked to load the bases. Morgan Smith walked to earn her 17th RBI of the season scoring Harper. TAMU 1, OLE MISS 1

B3 | Kamoku doubled to left field and scored after Lassiter singled and a throwing error. Brady doubled down the right field line to score Lassiter. TAMU 1, OLE MISS 3

B4 | Sikes reached on a fielding error and scored after Smith reached on a throwing error. TAMU 1, OLE MISS 4

T5 | Julia Cottrill doubled down the right field line and scored after Smith singled for her second RBI of the night. Rylen Wiggins singled, followed by Allie Enright blasting a three-run opposite field home run to right field. TAMU 5, OLE MISS 4

B5 | Lassiter reached on a fielder’s choice and scored after Brady singled. TAMU 5, OLE MISS 5

B7 | Allee and Brady were hit-by-pitch followed by Furbush hitting a three-run home rn. TAMU 5, OLE MISS 8

