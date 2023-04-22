Aggies Take Series Opener From No. 13 Kentucky

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies took an early lead and rode its bullpen to a 6-3 win over No. 13 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Aggies (24-14, 8-8 SEC) trailed 1-0 after two innings, but a three-run home run by Brett Minnich roared Texas A&M into the lead and they added two more in the fifth on RBI from Jace LaViolette and Ryan Targac.

LaViolette finished with a pair of hits in the game and added a sparkling catch in the seventh inning where he robbed Kentucky’s (29-8, 10-6 SEC) Hunter Gilliam of a home run.

Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer only lasted into the third inning before A&M turned things over to Evan Aschenbeck. The lefty continued to throw well and lasted 4.1 innings with four strikeouts and exited with a 5-3 lead after allowing single runs in the fifth and seventh.

Aschenbeck got the win, his sixth in relief this year while Will Johnston earned his third save of the season. Johnston entered with two on and two outs in the eighth and struck out Gilliam on three pitches to keep the Aggies in front 5-3 at the time, then went on to retire the side in order in the ninth.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Jace LaViolette – 2-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB, SB

Brett Minnich – 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

Trevor Werner – 1-for-3, 3 R, 2B, 2 BB

Evan Aschenbeck – (W, 6-0) 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Will Johnston – (SV, 3) 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

UP NEXT

The Aggies and Wildcats will play again on Saturday in the middle game of the series. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and can be heard locally on 1150 AM/93.7 FM The Zone.

