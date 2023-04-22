Bryan clinches playoff berth with 11-8 win over Harker Heights

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team rallied to beat Harker Heights 11-8 and secured a playoff spot in District 12-6A with an 11-8 win Friday night at the Viking Athletic Complex.

The Knights scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning only to see Bryan respond with a five spot. Faith Eppers had an RBI single that put Bryan on the board. After a passed ball, Brooke Scott drove in two with a double off the fence in left to make it 4-2. The Knights gave Bryan another run on a bases loaded walk to make it 5-2.

Bryan would add 5 more runs in the third inning and never looked back.

Bryan will be the 4th place team out of 21-6A, while Harker Heights will be the 2nd place team from the league.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.