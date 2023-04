CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville High School’s Zach Taylor signed his national letter of intent Friday and will continue his college football career.

Taylor is headed to Hillsboro Kansas, to play at Tabor University.

He was a 3 year letter winner for Kyle Hardee’s Tigers and will play outside linebacker for the Bluejays.

