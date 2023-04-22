College Station baseball falls to Lake Creek 7-5

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station baseball team lost to Lake Creek 7-5 at Edible Field Friday night.

College Station falls to 4-8 in District 21-5A. Lake Creek moves to second place in the district standings at 9-3.

The Cougars had a four-run fourth inning. Blake Jones had a bases-clearing 3 RBI triple followed by an RBI bunt from Rylan Deming which scored Connor Sanger. That tied the game at 4-4, but the Lions answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Cougars added one more run in the seventh inning.

College Station had 10 hits with 3 errors, and Lake Creek also had 10 hits with no errors.

The Cougars will host their Vs. Cancer game Saturday at 1:00 p.m. against Concordia Lutheran.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Champagne Price, 28, of Hearne, was arrested by deputies and booked into the Robertson...
Registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting juvenile at work in Hearne
Online jail records show Brittany Albers, 36, was released from the Robertson County jail just...
Woman accused of killing husband released on bond
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Multiple rounds of rain and storms are expected Thursday into Thursday night, bringing possible...
The severe weather threat is over. Flood concern is becoming the main threat for the Brazos Valley.
anyone with information on these cases to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755 during...
Madison County deputies investigating cattle mutilation

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
No. 21 A&M Upsets Gamecocks to Advance to SEC Semifinals
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Navasota falls to Needville 2-1
Navasota falls to Needville 2-1
Centerville’s Zach Taylor signs with Tabor University
Centerville’s Zach Taylor signs with Tabor University