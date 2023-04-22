College Station baseball falls to Lake Creek 7-5

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station baseball team lost to Lake Creek 7-5 at Edible Field Friday night.

College Station falls to 4-8 in District 21-5A. Lake Creek moves to second place in the district standings at 9-3.

The Cougars had a four-run fourth inning. Blake Jones had a bases-clearing 3 RBI triple followed by an RBI bunt from Rylan Deming which scored Connor Sanger. That tied the game at 4-4, but the Lions answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Cougars added one more run in the seventh inning.

College Station had 10 hits with 3 errors, and Lake Creek also had 10 hits with no errors.

The Cougars will host their Vs. Cancer game Saturday at 1:00 p.m. against Concordia Lutheran.

