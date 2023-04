ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Robertson County located in the Blackjack community.

Multiple first responders are at Camp Arrowmoon Road and FM 2549.

An Airmed 12 is also on the scene.

We will update this story as more details become available.

🙏🏼PRAYERS UP: Home fire here in Robertson County on Camp Arrowmoon Road and FM 2549. Multiple first responders are here along with AirMed 12. We’ll share more information when it becomes publicly available. pic.twitter.com/zXIQsLn26Q — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) April 22, 2023

