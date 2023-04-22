Music lovers celebrate Record Store Day at Curious Collections

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday saw music lovers gather in record stores nationwide.

Record stores like Curious Collections Vinyl Records & More in Bryan celebrated Record Store Day by selling special edition vinyl records from popular artists like Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, The 1975 and more.

Curious Collections witnessed customers camp out Friday night hoping to be able to purchase these special releases before they all sold out.

”We had a line of people about 100 or more deep this more. We had probably about 50 people sleeping on the side walk which is amazing,” said Curious Collections owner Mary House.

The store also gave out food for customers and had performances from a DJ, a local artist and students from the School Of Rock.

Due to a resurgence in the popularity of vinyl records, Curious Collections said this was their most popular Record Store Day.

“This is definitely the biggest day that I’ve seen since I started in 2016,” said House.

There will also be a few special edition records that were sold on Record Store Day on their website Sunday.

