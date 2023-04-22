Muster 2023 brings thousands to Reed, hundreds of events held around the world

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Muster is honored around the world, with Aggies joining together to remember those that have died.

Over 250 gatherings across the world were held Friday evening. The largest one can be found right in the middle of the Texas A&M Campus at Reed Arena

Campus Muster had a roll call of 134 names of Aggies who died in the past year or were reported to the Association of Former Students. Those honored ranged from the graduation years of 1917 all the way to 2026.

Campus Muster Chair, Rachel Greve, says Muster has a special place in her heart every year.

“Muster is where I found my place with an Aggie family. I’m a first-generation Aggie and I felt very lost on a really big campus and I didn’t know what traditions were or what to do and Muster was the first time that I really felt connected to the spirit and Aggie family. I felt like I mattered simply because I was an Aggie and not because of my major or how many generational family members I had to go here,” she said. “I really hope these students are feeling that as we call these names these roll calls. Feeling that you matter here, that you have a place here and that everyone around you in this arena, despite our different life backgrounds and stories and just how much Aggieland has impacted us all differently, that you always have a place in the Aggie family for here and into eternity.”

There was also a Brazos County event to honor local Aggies. Co-Chairman of the Brazos County A&M Club, David Rhodes, says this is a priceless connection. As roll calls go out at each event, Rhodes says it’s a lifelong reminder.

“All around the world this honor is being held so it brings Aggies together to honor those who have passed away and we know one day we will pass away and someone will call our name and say ‘here’,” he said.

The Brazos County A&M club Muster was held at the Legends Event Center for the first time. The event included dinner and a message from Keynote speaker Dr. Frank B. Ashley III.

