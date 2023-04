NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Rattlers fall in their final home game of the season to the Blue Jays 2-1.

Devin Nunez scored the only run for Navasota with an in-the-park home run.

The Blue Jays runs came in the third off a RBI double and a wild pitch in the fourth.

Needville became back-to-back district champs with the win.

