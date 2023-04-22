No. 2 Aggies Down Vanderbilt to Advance to Semifinals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament following a 4-1 win over Vanderbilt. The team will face the No. 4 seed Florida, Saturday, April 22, at the Billingsley Tennis Center, with first serve set for 12 p.m.

The Aggies (26-1, 14-0 SEC) were met by a scrappy Vanderbilt (15-11, 7-8 SEC) team in the second round of the SEC Tournament. The Commodores were riding a high from a win the day before and fought the Maroon & White the entire way. However, A&M’s depth showed up and was the difference on the day, as it advanced to the semifinals where it will play the Florida Gators.

Doubles dominance has been a trend all season, and the Aggies delivered once again claiming the point. No. 55 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres continued their undefeated run, as they improved to 8-0 dominating Vanderbilt’s Anna Ross/Holly Staff (6-1). The Commodores responded on court 1, but Gianna Pielet/Jeanette Mireles got the job done outlasting Bridget Stammel/Anessa Lee (7-5), securing the point.

With singles on deck, veteran leadership showed up. No. 115 Jayci Goldsmith showed her championship experience putting on a clinical performance on court 4, as she downed Staff (6-1, 6-2), doubling the Maroon & White’s advantage.

A&M called upon another upperclassman, as No. 73 Salma Ewing extended the lead further on court 2. The graduate transfer bested No. 89 Stammel, controlling the match the entire way, while putting the Aggies in a position to clinch the match as they led, 3-0

The Commodores found their footing, scraping a point back on court 1 and forcing third sets on all the remaining courts. The pressure fell to three underclassmen, and it was Daria Smetannikov who stepped up to the plate. The freshman outlasted Amy Stevens on court 5 clinching the win, 4-1.

“It was a very hard-fought victory today,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “I was really impressed with three doubles, as their [Vanderbilt’s] three doubles had only lost once all year and that win clinched the point. I think having a match under our belt will help us tomorrow, as we play a very good Florida team.”

Fans can follow the team in Saturday’s semifinal through coverage on SEC Network+.

Live stats are available all week through Arkansas’ website.

MATCH RESULTS

Singles Results

(VU) No. 34 Célia-Belle Mohr Def. (TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana – (6-2, 6-4)

(TAMU) No. 73 Salma Ewing Def. (VU) No. 89 Bridget Stammel – (6-3, 6-2)

(TAMU) No. 57 Mia Kupres – (VU) No. 117 Anessa Lee – (5-7, 6-4, 2-3) unfinished

(TAMU) No. 115 Jayci Goldsmith Def. (VU) Holly Staff (6-1, 6-2)

(TAMU) Daria Smetannikov Def. (VU) Amy Stevens (3-6, 6-4, 6-3)

(TAMU) Jeanette Mireles – (VU) Dasha Kourkina – (6-4, 5-7, 2-5) unfinished

Doubles Results

(VU) Célia-Belle Mohr/Marcella Cruz Def. (TAMU) No. 22 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing – (6-2)

(TAMU) No. 69 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres Def. (VU) Anna Ross/Holly Staff – (6-1)

(TAMU) Jeanette Mireles/Gianna Pielet Def. (VU) Bridget Stammel/Anessa Lee – (7-5)

MATCH STATS

Mia Kupres & Mary Stoiana lead the team and conference with 19 dual match singles wins.

Kupres leads the Aggies in singles winning percentage .950 (Min. 10 dual matches played).

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .955.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 19 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, court 2 holds the highest winning percentage at .905.

The Aggies boast a .947 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

The Maroon & White boast a 18-2 record in ranked doubles matches.

NOTABLE STREAKS

A&M is currently on an 18-match win streak.

The Aggies are on a 30-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

The Maroon & White have won 54 consecutive matches when playing outdoors.

Mia Kupres is on a 10-match winning streak, which leads the team.

Stoiana is undefeated in dual match doubles play among two pairs, 17-0.

TEAM NOTES

A&M has only allowed 24 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on court 3 this season.

The Aggies have won 19 ranked matches this season, nine of those have been the top 25.

A&M has lost only four doubles points through 27 dual matches.

The Maroon & White have swept 11 opponents this season.

Jayci Goldsmith has broken the program record for all-time doubles wins with 118.

The Aggies have won back-to-back outright SEC regular season titles.

ITA RANKINGS

The team has remained ranked No. 2 in the nation since February 28.

Ranked in singles: No. 2 Mary Stoiana, No. 53 Carson Branstine, No. 57 Mia Kupres, No. 73 Salma Ewing, No. 111 Gianna Pielet and No. 115 Jayci Goldsmith.

Ranked in doubles: No. 3 Stoiana/Branstine, No. 25 Goldsmith/Ewing, No. 55 Stoiana/Kupres and No. 63 Stoiana/Goldsmith.

AWARDS

Mary Stoiana has been awarded SEC Player of the Week honors seven times this season: Feb. 1, March 1, March 8, March 29, April 5, April 12 and April 18.

Mia Kupres was awarded SEC Freshman of the Week honors five times this season: Feb. 15, March 1, March 15, March 22 and April 5.

Jayci Goldsmith was named to the SEC Community Service Team, April 13.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.